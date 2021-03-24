PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Jersey-based Johnson and Johnson will likely fall short of its goal to have 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses ready this month. A source familiar with the allotment says the company will have about 4 million doses ready to be shipped this week.
That’s also far short of the 37 million doses initially laid out in its federal contract.
Johnson and Johnson has struggled to ramp up production.
