MIAMI (CBS) — A Bucks County woman was found dead at a hotel in Miami Beach and now two men are facing charges for allegedly raping and drugging her.

Eyewitness News spoke to Christine Englehardt’s mother Tuesday afternoon and understandably she did not want to go on camera. She is completely distraught at the loss of her daughter, who went down to Miami Beach for spring break.

Unfortunately, she will not be headed home as police investigate her chance encounter with two men from North Carolina.

Twenty-one-year-old Evoire Collier and 24-year-old Dorian Taylor are being held without bail. They’re accused of drugging and raping Englehardt who was visiting South Beach for spring break.

“The victim couldn’t pick even up a phone to call police or 911 after they did whatever they did to her,” Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer said.

In a bail hearing Monday, Glazer admonished the two North Carolina men who allegedly met their victim at a restaurant, and at some point, slipped her a green pill. It isn’t clear if it was given to her unknowingly, or if she took it willingly. But next, the men were both seen on surveillance video at her hotel walking the victim to her room. Police do not believe they had consent to go inside.

“They had sex with her multiple times and once she was unconscious, or out, they remained inside the unit. Did not call for assistance or help and began to take all her items from inside the apartment,” Miami Police Detective Luis Alsina said.

Hotel staff found the 24-year-old’s half-naked body the following day and called the police. A search for the suspects was launched, with police eventually tracking them both down.

When apprehended on Ocean Drive, police say Collier was wearing the same pants seen on surveillance the night he was with the victim.

Taylor was not only seen on video surveillance using the victim’s credit card at a liquor store, police say Englehardt’s cell phone and additional green pills were found in his bag.

The co-defendants are facing sexual battery, burglary, credit card fraud and theft charges.

“I’m not setting a bond. This is a very serious charge, you batter a helpless victim,” Glazer said.

The two men could be facing additional charges including manslaughter or murder if the medical examiner determines the drug they gave Englehardt played a role in her death. They will be arraigned in 21 days.

In addition to Englehardt’s mother, Eyewitness News reached out to friends and coworkers at Jules Thin Crust Pizza in Newtown where she worked. They said they were not commenting.

But some of her coworkers and friends began circulating a GoFundMe campaign to help her family cover funeral expenses. Over $5,000 has already been raised.