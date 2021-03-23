WATCH: New Jersey Mom Returns From Service Overseas, Surprises Daughter On Her Birthday

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) – Two young girls got quite the surprise in Cape May. And it was an extra special birthday for one of them!
She got the best present anyone could ask for. Their military mother returned from overseas.
Eyewitness News was at Bishop McHugh Regional Catholic School on Monday.
Christine Czaja is a chief warrant officer with the New Jersey Army National Guard.
She has been stationed overseas since last June. She returned home to surprise her two daughters, Skylar and Riley.
Officer Czaja also brought birthday cupcakes for Skylar’s class.