PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is one of the top cities in the U.S. for termite treatments, according to Orkin. Philadelphia came in at No. 17 on Orkin’s rankings, up two spots from last year’s rankings.
Philadelphia saw a 40% increase in termite treatments from 2020 to 2021, according to Orkin.
The rankings were based on treatment data from cities where Orkin performed the most first-time customer treatments in 2020.
Orkin says with more people at home in 2020, termites were seen more frequently than in previous years. Additionally, it was a record-breaking year for storms and hurricanes.
"Weather conditions directly impact termite swarms," Orkin entomologist Glen Ramsey said. "Most subterranean termites swarm in the spring and summer, while drywood termites typically swarm in the late summer and fall."
Miami, Los Angeles and Tampa Bay were the top three cities for termites — in that order for the third straight year.