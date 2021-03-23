PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney received his COVID-19 vaccine dose on Tuesday. Kenney was vaccinated through Jefferson Hospital.
Kenney tweeted a photo showing his vaccination.
“Happy to join the more than 450,000 people in Philadelphia who have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine,” Kenney tweeted. “I got the Pfizer vaccine through @tjuhospital and feel great.”
Happy to join the more than 450,000 people in Philadelphia who have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine. I got the Pfizer vaccine through @tjuhospital and feel great. I encourage all residents to get their vaccine when eligible: https://t.co/KQmsRhhGqE. #VaxUpPhilly pic.twitter.com/ON9cHfIOq5
— Jim #MaskUpPHL Kenney (@PhillyMayor) March 23, 2021
Kenney received the Pfizer vaccine.
He encourages all residents to get vaccinated when eligible.