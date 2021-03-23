PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are looking for the people behind a Center City robbery near Rittenhouse Square. Police say it was a $300,000 holdup.

That’s the eye-popping value the victim in a Center City robbery places on the jewelry he was wearing at 12:10 Monday morning when the crime happened.

Opinions on the street, be careful what you wear and where you wear it.

“Wear your good jewelry at home,” one man said.

Police say the robbery target had just left the Byblos Restaurant And Hookah Bar on 18th Street with a handful of other people when they believe he was trailed by two men.

Detectives say the man made it to his Mercedes near 18th and Chestnut Streets when the robbery happened.

Nobody was hurt and the robbers took off westbound down nearby Ranstead Street.

Some people were surprised by news of the robbery while others, not so much.

“It’s pretty terrifying. I live in the area and it feels pretty safe all the time,” Alex Geralnick said.

“I’m not surprised at all by really anything that happens here,” Mark Henry said.