HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that the state’s special initiative to vaccinate teachers and school staff has led to over 100,000 vaccinations, so far. As of Tuesday morning, 102,161 educators have been vaccinated.
VACCINE UPDATE: In less than two weeks, we've vaccinated over 100,000 teachers and school staff.
This is a big step to help get more kids back to school.
It’s been a huge team effort. Thanks to the educators, IUs, school districts, AMI and state agencies for making it happen. https://t.co/Gl8x6bBsKx
— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) March 23, 2021
Less than three weeks ago, the governor and the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force announced the voluntary single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be offered to Pre-K to 12 educators and school staff.
“Vaccinating more than 100,000 teachers and staff in less than two weeks is a big step to help students return to the classroom and stay in school,” Gov. Wolf said. “This helps to get more kids back to school where they want to be and eases the burdens on parents and communities. It’s also another sign of hope that the light at the end of this long tunnel is getting brighter.”
The vaccination of educators is separate from the ongoing Phase 1A vaccine rollout.
Also through retail pharmacies, the state is still efforting to ensure all early childhood education workers have access to the vaccine.