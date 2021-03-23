ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Disney is testing facial recognition technology.
A company blog reports the park is testing the feature for guests.READ MORE: Upper Darby Pharmacy Receives 'No Explanation Why' It Stopped Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine After Administering 1st Shots
According to the blog, the technology captures an image of a guest’s face, converting that picture into a unique number. That number is then linked to a guest’s MagicBand or park admission.
The company notes that guests must take off any hats, visors or sunglasses before approaching the facial recognition test zone. However, face coverings must remain on at all times.READ MORE: Call For Action After Delaware County Juvenile Detention Center Shut Down Over Abuse Allegations
Disney officials said the move comes in an effort to integrate more touch-free features throughout the park.
The facial recognition entry is optional, and tests are ongoing throughout the park.MORE NEWS: Open For Business: The Herb Shop & Tea Lounge In Jenkintown Hopes To Help Others Help Themselves
If you’re worried about data security, Disney said the images captured will only be stored for 30 days.