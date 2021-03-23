PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Danny Green isn’t forgetting about the college he won an NCAA title with 12 years ago, and the Philadelphia 76ers starting small forward is giving back to help others achieve success. Green gifted the University of North Carolina $1 million on Tuesday to endow a scholarship for its men’s basketball program. The college said the gift will help its student-athletes by providing scholarships.

“It’s a great way for me to honor something that I’m very passionate about,” Green said via GoHeels.com. “It was an easy decision for me, because if I can help a kid and help the program that means so much to me, why wouldn’t I? Carolina is in my blood and it’s an honor to be part of it.”

Green is averaging 9.1 points, shooting 39% from three-point range in his first season with the Sixers. Acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Al Horford trade, Green has heated up since the All-Star Break. The 33-year-old is averaging 13 points and shooting 45.5% from 3 in six games since the break.

The North Babylon, New York, native is a three-time NBA champion and is the only Tar Heel with at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 200 assists, 100 blocks and 100 steals.

Green, along with Michael Jordan and James Worthy, are the only North Carolina alum to win both an NCAA and NBA championship.

“When Eric (Montross) called me and told me what Danny was doing, it was emotional for me,” UNC head coach Roy Williams said. “Danny Green loves this University just like Roy Williams does, and I don’t think there’s anyone in the world who loves the University more than I do. To have one of my players say I want to be part of this was emotional. It’s hard to even talk about. It makes me feel like someone else believes in this place the same way that Roy and Wanda Williams do, and that means so much to me.

“Danny and I come from similar backgrounds in that it wasn’t always smooth for us, but we had a lot of love in our families. He’s a very, very bright young man, and he’s very loyal to the university and to the basketball program. Any time you talk to Danny Green, it is always very clear how much he loves Carolina, both as a University and as a basketball program.”

The Sixers face the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in San Francisco.