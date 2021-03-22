WATCH: Winslow Township Police Rescue Woman From Burning Apartment In Sicklerville

SICKLERVILLE, N.J. (CBS) – Winslow Township Police rescued a woman from a burning apartment in Sicklerville. It happened on Church Road on Saturday night.
Bodycam video shows Officer Jarel Ferren carrying the woman to safety.
Officers went door to door evacuating tenants.
Bodycam video also shows the moment Officer Ferren entered the burning apartment to rescue the woman.
The victim is recovering from smoke inhalation and burns.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.