PROGRAMMING NOTECBS3 Daytime, Primetime Schedule Changes Due To March Madness Coverage
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Sicklerville News

SICKLERVILLE, N.J. (CBS) – Winslow Township Police rescued a woman from a burning apartment in Sicklerville. It happened on Church Road on Saturday night.

Bodycam video shows Officer Jarel Ferren carrying the woman to safety.

READ MORE: Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Announces Charges Against Five People For Their Roles In Deed Fraud

WATCH: Winslow Township Police Rescue Woman From Burning Apartment In Sicklerville

Officers went door to door evacuating tenants.

READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, State Officials To Provide COVID-19 Update

Bodycam video also shows the moment Officer Ferren entered the burning apartment to rescue the woman.

The victim is recovering from smoke inhalation and burns.

MORE NEWS: Lower Moreland Students Return To Full In-Person Learning

The cause of the fire is under investigation.