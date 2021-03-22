TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The State of New Jersey is urging long-term care facilities to allow in-person visits to match with new federal guidance. In areas where COVID-19 activities are high, Gov. Phil Murphy said vaccinated residents should be able to receive visitors.
“Visitation options for essential caregivers, compassionate care and outdoor visits will continue to be available,” Murphy said.
In all cases, everyone – residents and visitors – must properly wear facemasks.
If you encounter difficulty with visitations, contact the Office of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman: 877-582-6995 or https://t.co/bGnNGXW8Sv pic.twitter.com/3UgrCubuie
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 22, 2021
