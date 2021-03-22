PROGRAMMING NOTECBS3 Daytime, Primetime Schedule Changes Due To March Madness Coverage
By CBS3 Staff
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The State of New Jersey is urging long-term care facilities to allow in-person visits to match with new federal guidance. In areas where COVID-19 activities are high, Gov. Phil Murphy said vaccinated residents should be able to receive visitors.

The Office of Long-term Care Ombudsman is offering to help solve “unwarranted roadblocks,” Gov. Murphy said.

“Visitation options for essential caregivers, compassionate care and outdoor visits will continue to be available,” Murphy said.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.