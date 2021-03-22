PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 43-year-old man was shot twice on a SEPTA platform in Center City. It happened at 15th and Market Streets around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the man was shot in the arm and the groin.
He was taken to Jefferson Hospital in stable condition.
So far, no word on a motive for the shooting and no arrests.
That latest act of violence comes just a week after a mob of teens attacked a SEPTA worker on the same platform. There’s now a $1,000 reward for information in that case.