LOWER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Students in the Lower Moreland School District in Montgomery County are getting ready to return to full in-person learning. It starts Monday morning for students at Pine Road Elementary School.
Lower Moreland Middle and High School students will return Tuesday to full in-person learning.
The entire district has been operating under a hybrid schedule since the start of the school year.
Eyewitness News spoke with one parent who says she felt the school district did all it could in the past year under difficult circumstances.
"Trying to work and help them – he's in first grade so he needs a lot of help, she's pretty much all on her own. She's in fourth grade, but it's been rough," parent Jessica Derr said. "I think they did great. They were in a terrible situation, there is no win and I think they did a fabulous job."
Meanwhile, 35 more Philadelphia schools also welcomed students back Monday as part of the district’s hybrid learning plan.