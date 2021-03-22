PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Chosen 300 Ministries may have to look for a new location for their Sunday services. Residents around Love Park are complaining about the noise pollution that their services are causing.

Eyewitness News reporter Howard Monroe was there as police came to monitor the situation

“Today, actually, the police department approached me and said do you know why we’re here? I said ‘no,’” Brian Jenkins said.

Unexpected guests at Sunday morning’s Chosen 300 Church service in Love Park– two police officers, two members of civil affairs and a noise quality specialist.

Rev. Brian Jenkins tells Eyewitness News that residents of The Phoenix Apartments building called police to complain about noise levels.

At the start of the pandemic Chosen 300 started hosting their service for the homeless at the park to allow for proper distancing

“It’s been a constant battle with the people that live in the area, particularly in the condos. They’re complaining about the sound,” Jenkins said.

Civil services says they do have a permit to host the service but they don’t have one to host a concert. The Chosen 300 says the music is part of their worship.

“The scripture in Psalms says make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all ye lands and serve the Lord with gladness, come before his presence with singing and that is an essential part of our worship and that is an expression of our faith and to take that away is to take away an expression of our faith,” Jenkins said.

Calls to The Phoenix were not returned, however, they were made outside of business hours. At a later date, civil affairs will determine if proper noise levels are being followed. But Jenkins says his hour-long service will continue to be held at the park

“We’re not moving. The reality is in order for them to stop me they’re going to have to take me out in handcuffs because I’m here for the purpose of the cause of Christ,” he said.