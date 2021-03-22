PROGRAMMING NOTECBS3 Daytime, Primetime Schedule Changes Due To March Madness Coverage
By CBS3 Staff
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a house fire in Voorhees, Camden County. The fire started Monday afternoon at a home on West End Avenue.

It reached two alarms before it was brought under control.

Two firefighters were injured fighting the flames. They were taken to the hospital.

We are still awaiting word on their conditions.