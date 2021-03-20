PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Juniata Park. Chopper 3 was over Erie Avenue and Lawndale Street, where a 39-year-old woman was killed around 10 p.m. on Friday.
Investigators say the woman, identified as Ana Moya-Jimenez, was hit by a dark-colored sedan with heavily tinted windows. The car was last seen heading southbound on K Street.
Police say the vehicle wanted in connection to this incident was later located along the 5400 block of Akron Street.
Investigators have been in contact with the alleged driver and they say that charges are pending following an investigation.