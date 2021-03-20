PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 23 of his 29 points in the first half and fell just short of a triple-double to lead the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers over the Sacramento Kings 129-105 on Saturday night. The Eastern Conference-leading 76ers (29-13) played without starters Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Seth Curry.
Shake Milton had 28 points and Danny Green scored 18 for Philadelphia. Harris added 11 rebounds and eight assists.
Embiid has missed four straight games with a bruised left knee and is expected to be re-evaluated late this week. Simmons experienced knee soreness at the morning shootaround and was a surprise late scratch. Curry injured his left ankle in Wednesday’s 109-105 loss to Milwaukee.
Buddy Hield scored 25 points and De’Aaron Fox added 16 for Sacramento, which dropped to 2-3 on a six-game road trip that concludes Monday at Cleveland. The Kings (17-25) entered 2½ games behind Memphis for the No. 10 seed and a berth in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament.
In addition to regular starters Green and Harris, the Sixers went with Tony Bradley, Matisse Thybulle and Milton to open the game.
They jumped out fast, using 16-of-26 shooting — including an impressive 6 for 8 from 3-point range — in the first quarter to take a 42-21 lead.
Sacramento never got close after that.
The offense kept coming for Philadelphia in the second, and the 76ers were up 73-52 at halftime.
Philadelphia took its biggest lead on Dwight Howard’s tip-in with 6.1 seconds left in the third period that made it 106-80.
TIP-INS
Kings: Former 76ers C Richaun Holmes finished with 10 points and four rebounds. He had double-doubles in five of his previous six games and has 15 for the season. … Sacramento fell to 8-13 on the road.
76ers: Curry also is expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Knicks. … Philadelphia improved to 19-4 at home. … Howard had 10 points and 13 rebounds while continuing to energize the home crowd.
UP NEXT
Kings: At the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.
76ers: At the New York Knicks on Sunday.
(©Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)