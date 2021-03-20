PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old man is dead after a double shooting in Kensington, Philadelphia Police said Saturday night. It happened shortly before 6 p.m. on the 2900 block of Jasper Street.
According to police, the man was shot once in the chest. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where authorities said he later died from his wounds.
Police said a 27-year-old man was shot in the arm in the shooting. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition, according to police.
Authorities said a 26-year-old man has been arrested.
Two weapons were recovered at the scene, police said.
Police have not identified the victims or the person they have in custody at this time.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.