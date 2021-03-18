HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam and Executive Deputy Secretary Keara Klinepeter will host a virtual media briefing to provide a COVID-19 vaccine information update in Pennsylvania.
The briefing will take place at 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Health Acting Secretary Beam and Executive Deputy Secretary Klinepeter to host a virtual media briefing to provide a COVID-19 vaccine information update in Pennsylvania
- When: Thursday, March 18, 2021
- Time: 11:30 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
