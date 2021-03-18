PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia sports fans can be critical but some are being accused of going too far. Their target was a young Carson Wentz fan.

It all began with an innocent tweet from a little boy who happens to be one of Wentz’s biggest fans.

Giovanni posted this picture of him wearing a Wentz Indianapolis Colts jersey, expressing thanks to Wentz’s new team and excitement for his favorite former Eagles player.

thank u @Colts 🙌 i am so happy to have my guy @cj_wentz new jersey pic.twitter.com/jNNUQwzPPj — Giovanni the Philly Sports Podcaster (@realsjsgiovanni) March 17, 2021

It didn’t take long for trolls to squash his innocent moment, attacking Giovanni for wearing the Colts jersey, many spewing disrespectful insults at the boy who was born with a number of health issues.

Giovanni himself posted this soon after saying: “I am gonna take a couple of days off guys, I remember how bad it got here when I wore a Travis Kelce jersey. I just wanted to thank the Colts for welcoming me to the team and for making sure I got my fav player’s jersey for therapy this week. Be kind on and off the internet💚.”

Eyewitness News met Giovanni a few years ago when he got the chance to go to an Eagles camp and he met Wentz. His green hair, his infectious smile, and his love of all things Eagles and Wentz were palpable.

He’s become an avid sports blogger and lives for Eagles football so it didn’t take long for a number of Philadelphia fans and sports enthusiasts to jump to his defense.

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson tweeted this at Giovanni Thursday afternoon: “Next time make sure to @ me or find me in person when going at @realsjsgiovanni! 65 has your back Giovanni 💪.”

Next time make sure to @ me or find me in person when going at @realsjsgiovanni! 65 has your back Giovanni 💪 https://t.co/0WUaX1Qz6D — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) March 18, 2021

We reached out to Giovanni and his mom, but they’re still taking a break from social media.

His mom posted this about how she will protect her son from social media bullies in the future: “The new rules for Giovanni and social media. If any of our friends want me to pass along a message to him at anytime please send me a DM. I’ll make sure he gets it. But he’s not engaging on here anymore. He will just post his content and get off.”