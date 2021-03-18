PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After several weeks with no measurable precipitation, rain is expected to consume the Delaware Valley on Thursday. It looks like it will be a soggy afternoon with rain showers likely throughout the day.

Highs will rise into the mid 50s. While the rain is not great to look at – it is needed across the region after the long dry spell we have been going through.

March has a rain deficit of over 1.5″ so far.

Rain will start across the city shortly after 7am. It will pick up in intensity by midday. Pack your patience and your umbrella this morning! Soggy Thursday ☔️ — Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) March 18, 2021

Rain will start up on Thursday morning and precipitation will last through Friday morning, if not into portions of the early afternoon for some communities.

While the bulk of the precipitation will stay plain rain for most of the region, there is a chance that enough cold air could filter in behind a cold front on Thursday night.

This could create some wet snow across the Poconos and a mix of rain and snow in the Lehigh Valley — with even some wet flakes or some sleet as far south as Philadelphia on Friday morning.

Do not expect any accumulation of the snow or sleet in the Lehigh Valley or closer to Philadelphia — but we could see up to 1-2″ of wet snow in the Poconos.

Overall rain totals for the region will range between one to two inches.

Winds will pick up Friday as temperatures top out only in the low 40s Friday afternoon.

Looking ahead to the weekend — spring will officially begin.

Saturday and Sunday look to be sunny and dry with temperatures seasonable or slightly cooler than normal in the 50s. The 60s then look to make a return next week as another stretch of dry days takes over.