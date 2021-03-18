Firefighters Battle House Fire In Marlton, Report Hoarding Conditions

MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) – Firefighters in Marlton dealt with a difficult situation as they battled a house fire, Thursday morning. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from a house on the 100 block of Thornwood Drive, around 4:30 a.m.WATCH LIVE: Pennsylvania Health Officials Provide COVID-19 Vaccine Information Update
Firefighters said hoarding conditions in the home complicated their efforts.
The fire was placed under control shortly after 5 a.m.
No injuries were reported.