PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Travel-starved Americans are ready to take it to the great outdoors. A South Jersey beach was listed among the top three spots for fresh-air seekers this spring and summer.
According to a new Airbnb survey, Cape May, New Jersey is ranked No.2. Southern Maine was named the top spot and Round Top, Texas came in third.
The vacation rental site found that 84% of users were searching for unique experiences like spaces with treehouses or barn views.
The most sought-after amenities are patios and balconies, followed by gardens, backyards and barbecue areas.