BETHESDA, MD. (WJZ) — The first “dog bar” in the mid-Atlantic region has opened in Maryland.
Get ready to visit Bark Social, the 25,000 foot indoor and outdoor craft bar and dog park.
It’s at Pike and Rose in North Bethesda.
People can enjoy some beer, wine and coffee and grab a bite to eat while their pooch gets some off leash exercise under the watchful eye of the professional "Bark Rangers."
There’s also a club house complete with TVs and Wi-Fi. For the pooches, they have a dog treat bar, dog boutique and dog wash stations.
Plus, Bark Social is all about supporting local, that's why there's plenty of food, drinks and products made by local businesses, including fundraising for local non-profits.
You can check out membership costs for more information on their website.