PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia is set to open a fifth standing mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic. This latest clinic will open Wednesday at the Grand Yesha Ballroom in South Philadelphia.
This will be the first city-run clinic in South Philadelphia, with a second clinic opening just two days later.
The clinic is part of the city's plan to make the COVID-19 vaccine as accessible as possible in traditionally underserved neighborhoods.
City-run clinics hope to vaccinate 500 people per day.
A press conference is scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m. The press conference will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.