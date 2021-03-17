ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Two New Jersey men have been charged in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Arturo Barrera in January 2020. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office charged 26-year-old Leonard Ludwigsen Jr., of Egg Harbor Township, and 28-year-old Neco Pitts, of Long Branch in Monmouth County, with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and other related charges on Wednesday.
On Jan. 3, 2020, Egg Harbor Township Police received a report of a shooting at 109 Vermont Avenue. Arriving officers found Barrera suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
An eyewitness told police that two armed men in masks entered his residence, pointed guns at the eyewitness and victim. At that time dogs started baking and moving towards the masked men, when Barrera stood up and the two men began firing shots at him.
The two men then fled the home and Barrera was pronounced dead at the scene.
“I want to commend the detectives of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, along with our local, state, and federal partners, for their diligent and tireless effort to investigate and identify those responsible for the murder of Art Barrera, Jr. more than fifteen months ago,” Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said. “Our investigation has determined that this was not a random incident. On January 2, 2020, an eyewitness stated that two armed men in masks entered his residence. The men pointed the guns at the eyewitness and victim, at which time dogs started barking and moving toward the masked men. Simultaneously, Barrera Jr., stood up and the two men started firing, ultimately killing Barrera Jr. The two men then fled the home.”
Ludwigsen was taken into custody at his Egg Harbor Township home on March 16. He is lodged at the Atlantic County Justice Facility
Pitts was charged and is lodged in Monmouth County Jail on an unrelated matter.