PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Pennsylvania health officials are expected to provided a coronavirus vaccine update and discuss health equity efforts in the commonwealth on Tuesday afternoon. The press conference will be held at 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly.
- What: Department of Health to provide COVID-19 vaccine update, discuss health equity effors in Pennsylvania
- Who: Department of Health Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response Lindsey Mauldin, Director of the Office of Operational Excellence Brian Lentes, Director of the Office of Health Equity David Saunders and Senior Pastor of Bidewell presbyterian Church Reverend De Neice Welch
- When: Tuesday, March 16
- Time: 11:30 a.m.
- Where: In the player above or through streaming devices on CBSN Philly
