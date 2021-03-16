MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A $3 million winning lottery scratch-off ticket was sold in Montgomery County. The $3 Million Extravaganza Scratch-Off was sold at JK Petro LLC at 3401 W. Moreland Rd. in Willow Grove.
The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The $3 Million Extravaganza is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million.
Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.