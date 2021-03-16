PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Businesses have had to fight harder than ever to survive during this past year and one spa in Chestnut Hill is no exception. But COVID wasn’t the only battle this business owner had to face in 2020.
Our Vittoria Woodill has more in tonight’s Open for Business, featuring CURE de Repos in Chestnut Hill.READ MORE: President Joe Biden Promotes $1.9 Trillion Relief Package With Several Stops In Delaware County
If you’re looking to soothe over the marks 2020 has left on your face and body, CURE de Repos Day Spa in Chestnut Hill can serve as your self-care sanctuary.
This is where you can feel safe and at peace in the hands of owner Chrissy Dress and her team.READ MORE: Former St. Joe's Head Coach Phil Martelli Opens Up About End Of Tenure With Hawks, Playing During Pandemic
While there would be no relaxing on restrictions during the beginning of the pandemic, Dress pivoted her business online, hosting blowout sales on her website and doing Facebook and Instagram live’s to stay in touch with clients.
As if 2020 couldn’t get any worse, COVID wouldn’t be the only battle Dress would face — she had to fight breast cancer too.MORE NEWS: Newly-Released Bodycam Video 'Refutes' Police's Initial Account Of Fatal Shooting Of Lymond Moses, Family Says
Watch the video to hear more from this week’s segment.