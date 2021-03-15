Woman Struck, Killed By Vehicle In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in North Philadelphia. It happened just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday at Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue.More Philadelphia Schools Reopen Monday For In-Person Learning
Police say the driver initially fled but then returned to the scene.
Medics pronounced a 61-year-old woman dead at the scene.
Authorities are trying to figure out what caused the crash.