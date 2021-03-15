PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA officials have decided to close the Somerset Station along the Market-Frankford Line beginning this weekend. The closure, which begins Sunday, March 21, will allow crews to perform maintenance and construction work at the station.
About 800 daily riders will be impacted by this.
This closure, according to SEPTA, will allow time to develop a strategy for enhancing safety and security at the station. This comes after employees and customers have “raised significant concerns about drug-related activity and non-riders blocking access to entrances, exits, passageways and stairs.”
SEPTA says it is committed to finishing the repair work and addressing any issues so that the station can be reopened in a way that ensures the health and safety of SEPTA riders and workers.