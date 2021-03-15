PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new vaccine clinic in Philadelphia targets restaurant workers. The group Save Philly Restaurants is hosting the clinic along with partner Centennial Pharmacy at the pharmacy’s North Delaware Avenue location.
About 450 workers were vaccinated Monday.
Based on need, organizers say Centennial Pharmacy has agreed to host additional events specifically for restaurant employees.
Save Philly Restaurants hopes this partnership helps workers in the industry who are struggling to find vaccine appointments.