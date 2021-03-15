PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Pennsylvania gun show promoter has stopped selling ghost guns, which are also called 80% receiver kits. They are partially assembled guns that don’t have serial numbers.
“Eagle Arms has announced that they will no longer allow the sale of 80% receiver kits at all of their gun shows. That is the first time we are aware of in this nation that a gun show operator has partnered with law enforcement to stop the sale of these dangerous 80%,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.
Authorities say they are recovering more ghost guns on the streets of Philadelphia.