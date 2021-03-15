MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A deadly police shooting is under investigation in Berks County. It happened around 2:30 this afternoon on the 700 block of Wagon Wheel Lane in Muhlenberg Township.
Authorities say a woman called 911, saying a man was threatening her with a knife.
They say officers found the knife-wielding man in a bedroom. When he did not drop the knife, as police had asked, authorities say an officer used his taser on the man but to no effect.
Another officer then shot the man once in the chest. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The Berks County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the shooting.