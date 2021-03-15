Flyers Fans Can Win Original Portrait Of Gritty

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Flyers fans can enter a charity sweepstakes for a chance to win an original portrait of Gritty! The Flyers mascot lounged on his couch in the Wells Fargo Center for the sitting.

The portrait was painted by local artist Benjamin Davis.

This all happened while the Flyers were taking on the Bruins at the Wells Fargo Center back on Feb. 3.

The Flyers are raffling off the painting Tuesday and you have until midnight Monday to buy tickets. Click here to buy tickets for your chance to win.

For $10 you  get three entries, $20 for 10 entries, $50 for 60 entries or $100 for 200 entries. Proceeds from the sweepstakes will go to Flyers’ charities.

