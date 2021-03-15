Flyers Fans Can Win Original Portrait Of Gritty

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Flyers fans can enter a charity sweepstakes for a chance to win an original portrait of Gritty! The Flyers mascot lounged on his couch in the Wells Fargo Center for the sitting.Pennsylvania Man Julian Khater Among 2 Charged In Assault Of Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick Who Died After Riot
The portrait was painted by local artist Benjamin Davis.
This all happened while the Flyers were taking on the Bruins at the Wells Fargo Center back on Feb. 3.READ MORE: Origin Of New Jersey Brush Fire Identified, Conditions Ripe
The Flyers are raffling off the painting Tuesday and you have until midnight Monday to buy tickets. Click here to buy tickets for your chance to win.
For $10 you get three entries, $20 for 10 entries, $50 for 60 entries or $100 for 200 entries. Proceeds from the sweepstakes will go to Flyers’ charities.MORE NEWS: COVID Clinic Opens Monday To Vaccinate Philadelphia Restaurant Workers