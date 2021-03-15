Flames Break Out In North Philadelphia Building

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Firefighters rush to battle a fire in North Philadelphia. Flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. Monday on the 1200 block of West Allegheny Avenue.Police: 18-Year-Old Man Shot In North Philadelphia
There was heavy fire on the second and third floors of the building.
Crews arrived and quickly placed the fire under control.
No one was hurt.
Fire officials are working to determine what sparked the flames.