Flames Break Out In North Philadelphia Building

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Firefighters rush to battle a fire in North Philadelphia. Flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. Monday on the 1200 block of West Allegheny Avenue.

There was heavy fire on the second and third floors of the building.

Crews arrived and quickly placed the fire under control.

No one was hurt.

Fire officials are working to determine what sparked the flames.