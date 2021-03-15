CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Firefighters made quick work of a fire in North Philadelphia Monday morning. Crews were called to the 1800 block of North Taylor Street, around 4:30 a.m.

They arrived to heavy smoke and flames.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Health Department Opens 4th Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site At Simon Gratz High School

1 Injured After Flames Break Out At North Philadelphia Home

READ MORE: Why Philadelphia Blues Singer Frank Bey's Grammy Nomination Is Bittersweet

The fire was placed under control shortly after.

One person was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

MORE NEWS: 1 Person Injured In Hamilton Township House Fire

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.