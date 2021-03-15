1 Injured After Flames Break Out At North Philadelphia Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Firefighters made quick work of a fire in North Philadelphia Monday morning. Crews were called to the 1800 block of North Taylor Street, around 4:30 a.m.
They arrived to heavy smoke and flames.
The fire was placed under control shortly after.
One person was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.