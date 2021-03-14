BRICK, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in Ocean County say a portion of the Garden State Parkway has been shut down as firefighters battle a large brush fire in Brick Township. The forest fire and multiple structure fires are burning around the Lakewood Industrial Complex, according to the Point Pleasant Fire Department.
All lanes in both directions on Route 70 between the Garden State Parkway in Lakewood to CR 549/Chambers Bridge Road in Brick are closed.
UPDATE: Rt 70 all lanes closed and detoured in both directions between Garden State Parkway in Lakewood to CR 549/Chambers Bridge Rd in Brick due to brush fire. Also Ramps to/from Parkway to Rt 70 are closed. https://t.co/3aVX0Ul5aU
According to the New Jersey Department of Transportation, all ramps to and from the parkway to Route 70 are also closed.
Twitter user Dan Lebovits shared this video of smoke from the fire.
@News12NJ #fire Lakewood / brick fire pic.twitter.com/Tkw3d3Qhbg
There are no reports of injuries at this time.