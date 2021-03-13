PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is shot in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. Police rushed to the 3200 block of Emerald Street around 10:45 p.m. Friday, and found a 24-year-old man shot in the head.
He’s now in critical condition.
No word on a motive, and so far no arrests.
This shooting happened just hours after another teen was gunned down in Philadelphia. Earlier on Friday Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw announced she’s working to make officers more visible in high-crime areas.
