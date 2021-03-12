FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Lower Southampton police are looking for the public’s help to find two people who stole food from the Feasterville Giant grocery store. It happened on Sunday.
The thieves loaded up their cart with various food items and beer and then left the store.READ MORE: Netflix May Crack Down On Password Sharing WATCH LIVE: Wolf Administration Provides Update On Teacher, Staff & Child Care Worker Vaccination Initiative
It’s believed they left in a silver Toyota Corolla or similar type of car.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Flyers Surprise Marine Sgt. Justin Solorio With Signed Jersey After Driving 500 Miles To Attend Game
If you have any information, you’re asked to call Lower Southampton police.