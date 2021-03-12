CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff

FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Lower Southampton police are looking for the public’s help to find two people who stole food from the Feasterville Giant grocery store. It happened on Sunday.

The thieves loaded up their cart with various food items and beer and then left the store.

It’s believed they left in a silver Toyota Corolla or similar type of car.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Lower Southampton police.