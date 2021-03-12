PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 16-year-old boy was killed in a triple shooting inside of a West Philadelphia recreation center Thursday night. It happened on the 5500 block of Christian Street around 7:30 p.m.
The 16-year-old was identified by police as Kahree Simmons. Police say he was shot once in the back of the neck and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Two other teens, a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, both suffered graze wounds. The girl was treated on scene and the boy was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
