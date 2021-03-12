PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police tell Eyewitness News someone has been taken into custody in the death of a 2-year-old girl in the city’s Tacony neighborhood. Police were called to the 6300 block of Marsden Street on Thursday for an unresponsive child.
The little girl appeared to have injuries to her face and body.
Police say the girl was rushed to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, where she died.
So far, police have not said what may have led to her death.