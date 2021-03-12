PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 24-year-old woman was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg neighborhood Friday evening. It happened on the 8800 block of Frankford Avenue just before 6 p.m.
Police say the woman was sitting in her car when she was shot multiple times throughout her body.
She was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.