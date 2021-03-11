DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The battle between southeastern Pennsylvania and the state is heating up. Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted on Thursday that more than 3 million COVID-19 vaccines have been given to Pennsylvanians, but local lawmakers say enough aren’t coming to the Philadelphia suburbs that are reportedly lagging in doses based on populations. Now, they want the National Guard to step in.

There have been 4,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine allocated to the county, but local lawmakers say it’s simply not enough and the state can’t be trusted to equally protect its residents, something the Pennsylvania Department of Health is disputing.

“The biggest problem we are facing right now is the data is not being provided to us,” Rep. Frank Farry said.

Lawmakers from Philadelphia, Bucks and Montgomery Counties say the state continues to fail to show the data that vaccines are being equitably distributed across the commonwealth after a call Sunday left more questions than answers.

“I think everybody from both parties walked away very disappointed and shocked,” Farry said.

Farry says his county, Bucks, which ranks third in the state for population, ranks 34th in the number of doses given.

“Every county should be getting their fair amount to ensure that 1A population is getting vaccinated,” he said.

Now, he’s joining twelve other elected officials from Philadelphia, Bucks, and Montgomery Counties to demand the National Guard step in.

“The men and women that serve in our National Guard have experience in planning and logistics,” Farry said.

They say the state has had months to plan but isn’t getting the job done.

“If I had to give them a grade, I’d give them an incomplete,” Farry said, “but it’s one of those that if you give someone an incomplete and they don’t complete it, they end up with an F.”

According to a statement from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, they say, “We will continue to distribute the vaccine in the fair and equitable manner. In fact, residents in the four collar counties are being vaccinated at rates at or above the state average.”

The state continued to say that average is based on several factors, including population, population above age 65, and those who have already tested positive for COVID. They do report that Bucks and Montgomery Counties all stand above the state’s 15% weight average for those markers.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts reports.