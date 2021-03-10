PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the leaders at Freire Charter School, where Antonio Walker Jr. was a student, spoke to Eyewitness News about the tragic loss. Police say Antonio was gunned down on the 5200 block of Pentridge Street last night in Southwest Philadelphia in what appears to be a random act of violence.
"Antonio had no issues making friends. He was a friend to all even if he wasn't someone you considered a friend. He was someone you could talk to all the time. He was kind. I would say he was real," Friere Charter Middle School Campus Head of School Chris Zagacki said.
This morning, Friere Charter held a town hall with students and staff to talk about the tragedy. Antonio's mother was also in attendance.
Antonio joins an alarming database of juvenile fatalities in Philadelphia. Records show juvenile homicides are trending 200% higher than this time last year.
There have been no arrests in Antonio's killing.
Detectives are searching for a silver Ford Taurus which they believe the shooter was riding in.