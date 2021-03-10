PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just in time for spring, Mural Arts Philadelphia is adding three new walking tours. The announcement was made Wednesday in front of a Catharine Street mural called Autumn Revisited.
The annual Mural Mile walking tour will return.
Three new tours will cover the Bella Vista area, Spring Garden and West Philadelphia.
“We’ve been very busy bees and COVID did not stop us and that’s a great thing,” Mural Arts Executive Director Jane Golden said. “Artists have been working outdoors, safely, creating beauty in our city.”
The new walking tours will be scheduled on a rotating basis, on Saturdays and Sundays.
The spring tour season begins this Saturday.