DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Downingtown Area School Board voted to return to full in-person instruction on Wednesday night. The district will welcome back students full-time on March 15.
Parents, students and teachers made their voices heard during public comments.READ MORE: Philadelphia Mother Speaks Out After 15-Year-Old Antonio Walker Jr. Killed In Seemingly Random Act Of Violence
Caryn Ghrayeb was the only board member to vote no.READ MORE: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney Has Honest Conversation With CBS3's Jessica Kartalija After Challenging Year
“My vote is based on the way this plan has evolved. There is no input from the community and its creation feels like it has been created behind closed doors,” Ghrayeb said.
“We miss our teachers too. Staring at a screen is not school, please open our schools now,” one student said.MORE NEWS: COVID In New Jersey: Indoor Dining Capacity Will Soon Be Eased To 50%
Fridays will be a virtual learning day for most students.