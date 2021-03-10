PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is making it easier for people to get the coronavirus vaccine. The city now says everyone 65 years and older is eligible to get the shot.
Up until now, you had to be 75 years or older.
The change takes effect immediately, according to the city.
The city says it can offer the vaccine to more people because it is receiving more doses.
“The change to eligibility by age criteria for Phase 1B expands the pool of individuals who can be invited for an appointment after registering through the City’s Vaccine Interest Form,” the city wrote in a news release. “Those who are aged 65 or older are encouraged to register on the City’s Vaccine Interest form at phila.gov/vaccineinterest, or by dialing 3-1-1 so they can be notified and directed to set an appointment at a City-run or partner clinic.”
You do have to make an appointment to get the vaccine at any clinic run by the city.
Anyone who’s eligible can register on the city’s website by clicking here.