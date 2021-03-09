HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) — Tuesday was a great day to be outside. Not only are folks enjoying the downtown area and the weather, but restaurant week is also bringing out a nice crowd. A solid stretch of mild temperatures is upon us and the timing couldn’t be more perfect for restaurant week.

“Haddonfield is just a great place to walk and eat,” Deborah Adams said.

Diners get to enjoy tasty eats under the sun. Up and down the strip, patrons convened with no heat lamp in sight.

“That was the longest February on record. It certainly seemed that way. If March continues like this, I must say it’s a breath of fresh air,” said Andrew Domanski.

Domanski traveled from Philadelphia to dine at one of his favorite restaurants, The British Chip Shop, relishing in this week’s deal.

“For lunch, we’re doing a two for $20 which could be app and entree, or entree and dessert, and then we’re doing three for $35 for nighttime that incorporates the whole menu — appetizer, entree and dessert,” Ian Whitfield, from The British Chip Shop, said.

“We went with the dessert option and it was very nice I must say,” Domanski said.

And the news could be getting sweeter for the New Jersey dining industry. Gov. Phil Murphy hinted in a Monday news conference that he would look to increase the 35% cap on indoor dining in the coming week if COVID infection rates continue to fall.

“It’s not only going to help people enjoy the beautiful restaurants, wineries and breweries, but it also lets you enjoy all the other things the downtown has to offer,” Devon Perry said.

Although the weather appears welcoming, an expert in vulnerable consumers from Rutgers University Camden, says some elderly, disabled, and those with underlying conditions, are still hesitant.

Contact-free, drive-thru, curbside pickup and delivery options have grown exponentially since the pandemic and researchers believe the trend will continue well beyond.

Restaurant week in Haddonfield ends on Sunday. The great news for those who are still hesitant about being around crowds is that the offers also apply for takeout.