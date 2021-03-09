PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The warming trend continues Tuesday afternoon. It’s been a long wait for the first 60-degree day of the season across the Delaware Valley but we finally reach it this afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will soar into the low 60s in the city.
The region will continue to warm up Wednesday into the mid-60s.
The warm temperatures combined with sunshine and low humidity will make for an awesome day.
Bu Thursday, the area is likely to hit the 70-degree mark for the first time in four months.
Along the immediate coastline highs will remain cooler during this timeframe and will fail to reach the above-mentioned levels due to the influence of a still frigid 40 degree Atlantic Ocean.
Dry conditions prevail through the week until a cold front nears the area on Friday and yields the chance for spotty rain showers by the evening.
The front may hang nearby on Saturday to generate a few more showers.
Temperatures will fall off back to a more seasonable range starting on Saturday and could be on the chillier side of average by Sunday.